Matt Lanter Opens Up About Expecting His First Child With Wife Angela!

Matt Lanter is on the cover of LaPalme Magazine‘s Men’s Winter 2017 cover, out now.

Here’s what the 34-year-old Timeless actor had to say:

On expecting his first child with his wife Angela: “She is due January 11th and we have a podcast called Hello Bump to document our time with her being pregnant, emotionally and her physically. We started doing it just for us, so we could listen back on our experience, but then and we figured we could do this and maybe it will help others too. She talks about the grossest, nastiest stuff about her being pregnant, and she is like why don’t people tell you this stuff. People aren’t honest about this stuff. We have been doing it every week.”

On their bond: “We both have strong faith in the Lord, and I think for us, that is something that bonds us and we have a focus on that above all else. We are both playful, and we have a lot of fun and jab at each other. I feel like sarcasm is important in a relationship.”

On the role he’d still love to land: “I get a lot of opportunity in dramas, but I would love to do something in comedy.”

Creative Director Derek Warburton on the LaPalme shoot: “Matt was a great choice for LaPalme because he’s a very versatile guy. From acting in Star Wars to his fantastic show Timeless his all American handsome looks shine through. I wanted to dress him in a dapper yet modern way to show all of the different sides of his character. Handsome, young, leading man all the way to being a new dad, Matt always has a way of looking fresh yet dapper.”

