Meryl Streep Reacts to 31st Golden Globe Nomination!

Meryl Streep was nominated for her 31st Golden Globe nomination this morning for her work in the upcoming movie The Post.

The 68-year-old actress is up in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama category for her work in the new film.

“I’m thrilled for the movie, for Steven and Tom, and for the incredible ensemble of actors who made this movie need its moment in history. Thanks HFPA,” Meryl said (via EW).

Meryl has eight total wins at the Golden Globes and won the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award last year.