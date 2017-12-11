Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 6:29 pm

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

One of the new popular movies on Netflix is the holiday film A Christmas Prince, which has quickly gained a large legion of fans.

Netflix doesn’t often provide statistics about ratings or viewership, but the streaming service did reveal something interesting.

53 people have watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days and now Netflix is throwing some shade at those people!

“To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?” the Netflix social media team tweeted.

When a fan asked, “Why are you calling people out like that Netflix,” the account wrote back, “I just want to make sure you’re okay.”

A Christmas Prince stars Rose McIver and Ben Lamb.
Photos: Netflix
