Angelina Jolie Enjoys a Family Day at Rose Bowl Flea Market!

Ed Sheeran Is Planning for His Next Album to Be His 'Lowest-Selling'!

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 7:43 am

Nicole Scherzinger Looks Cool & Casual While Running Errands in LA!

Nicole Scherzinger is a girl on the go!

The “Right There” pop superstar was spotted out and about over the weekend, heading to a car wash on Friday (December 8) and doing some shopping on Saturday (December 9) in Los Angeles.

The Pussycat Dolls singer shopped for antiques with a friend after dropping her car off at the car wash. Nicole wore a sheer Adidas jersey with Adidas track pants and purple heels while heading out around town.

The next day, she was spotted chatting on the phone while shopping for home goods at CB2 in West Hollywood, Calif.
