Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Celebrities Send Support to Keaton Jones After Viral Bullying Video - Read Tweets

Celebrities Send Support to Keaton Jones After Viral Bullying Video - Read Tweets

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 11:14 am

Ruth Wilson, Rami Malek & More Step Out for British Independent Film Awards 2017!

Ruth Wilson, Rami Malek & More Step Out for British Independent Film Awards 2017!

Ruth Wilson keeps it chic and sophisticated in a white dress while striking a pose on the carpet at the 2017 British Independent Film Awards held at Old Billingsgate on Sunday (December 10) in London, England.

The 35-year-old The Affair star was joined at the event by Rami Malek, Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough, Downton Abbey‘s Joanne Froggatt, Hayley Atwell, Gary Oldman and his wife Gisele Schmidt, Thomas Sangster, Jason Isaacs, Vanessa Redgrave, Joely Richardson and Julie Walters.

Jordan Peele‘s Get Out won the only non-British accolade of the night, Best International Independent Film, and Gary was honored with the Variety award.

FYI: Ruth is wearing a Calvin Klein dress. Hayley is wearing a Jenny Packham gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 01
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 02
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 03
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 04
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 05
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 06
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 07
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 08
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 09
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 10
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 11
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 12
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 13
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 14
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 15
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 16
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 17
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 18
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 19
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 20
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 21
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 22
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 23
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 24
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 25
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 26
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 27
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 28
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 29
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 30
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 31
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 32
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 33
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 34
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 35
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 36
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 37
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 38
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 39
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 40
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 41
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 42
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 43
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 44
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 45
ruth wilson rami malek more step out for british independent film awards 46

Credit: John Phillips, JRP; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Andrea Riseborough, Gary Oldman, Gisele Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Jason Isaacs, Joanne Froggatt, Joely Richardson, Julie Walters, Olga Kurylenko, Rami Malek, Ruth Wilson, Thomas Sangster, Vanessa Redgrave

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr