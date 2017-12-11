Ruth Wilson, Rami Malek & More Step Out for British Independent Film Awards 2017!

Ruth Wilson keeps it chic and sophisticated in a white dress while striking a pose on the carpet at the 2017 British Independent Film Awards held at Old Billingsgate on Sunday (December 10) in London, England.

The 35-year-old The Affair star was joined at the event by Rami Malek, Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough, Downton Abbey‘s Joanne Froggatt, Hayley Atwell, Gary Oldman and his wife Gisele Schmidt, Thomas Sangster, Jason Isaacs, Vanessa Redgrave, Joely Richardson and Julie Walters.

Jordan Peele‘s Get Out won the only non-British accolade of the night, Best International Independent Film, and Gary was honored with the Variety award.

FYI: Ruth is wearing a Calvin Klein dress. Hayley is wearing a Jenny Packham gown.