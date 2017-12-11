Ryan Reynolds' 'Detective Pikachu' Film Gets 2019 Release Date

Ryan Reynolds‘ upcoming Detective Pikachu flick officially has release date!

Universal Pictures is set to debut the live-action Pokemon film on May 10, 2019.

Ryan will play the titular Detective Pikachu.

Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton will also star in the movie, directed by Rob Letterman, which is due to begin filming in mid-January in London, England.

The film is set to follow a teen whose father is kidnapped and she must team up with Pikachu in order to find him. A sassy journalist helps them on their quest.