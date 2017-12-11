Selena Gomez & '13 Reasons Why' Cast React to Katherine Langford's Golden Globe Nomination

Katherine Langford received a Golden Globe nomination this morning for her performance on the first season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and now the show’s producer Selena Gomez and the rest of the cast is celebrating!

This is the first nomination for the 21-year-old actress, who says that “words can not express [her] sheer excitement and gratitude for being nominated.”

“Most of all, my sincere hope is that the recognition continues to shine a light on so many of the important life issues and struggles we portray in 13 Reasons Why. I’m forever grateful to have been given this opportunity and will continue to work hard to bring dignity, respect, and grace to such a powerful character,” Katherine said in a statement.

Selena took to Instagram to celebrate the moment. “AND to this gorgeous, kind hearted lady. You endured this character with such strength and softness. @katherinelangford I am so proud you are being acknowledged for doing just that! GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE!!! Ladies are shining!”

Click inside to see how the 13 Reasons Why cast is reacting…

See how cast members reacted below!