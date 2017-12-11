Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn make such a cute couple and they finally are stepping out in public together!

The 27-year-old singer and the 26-year-old actor swayed to the music while watching their friend Ed Sheeran perform at Capitol FM’s 2017 Jingle Bell Ball concert on Sunday night (December 10) in London, England.

Taylor and Joe danced along to songs like “Thinking Out Loud” and “Perfect” and hung out with British star Stefflon Don right next to the stage.

Watch a video that Stefflon posted to Instagram below!