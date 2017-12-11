Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 2:38 pm

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn make such a cute couple and they finally are stepping out in public together!

The 27-year-old singer and the 26-year-old actor swayed to the music while watching their friend Ed Sheeran perform at Capitol FM’s 2017 Jingle Bell Ball concert on Sunday night (December 10) in London, England.

Taylor and Joe danced along to songs like “Thinking Out Loud” and “Perfect” and hung out with British star Stefflon Don right next to the stage.

Watch a video that Stefflon posted to Instagram below!
taylor swift joe alwyn dance to ed sheerans music 01
taylor swift joe alwyn dance to ed sheerans music 02
taylor swift joe alwyn dance to ed sheerans music 03
taylor swift joe alwyn dance to ed sheerans music 04
taylor swift joe alwyn dance to ed sheerans music 05

Credit: PA Images; Photos: INSTARimages.com, Stefflon Don, Instagram
