Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 6:34 pm

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 8 for Season 13 Revealed!

Next Slide »

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 8 for Season 13 Revealed!

The top eight contestants for The Voice‘s thirteenth season were revealed last week and they will be performing tonight for their chance to move forward into the finale!

America voted for their favorite artists following the Top 10 performance episode on Monday (December 4) and the results were revealed the next night.

WHO WENT HOME? Click here to find out who was voted off

The singers who placed in the bottom three were revealed and they performed again for the chance to be saved by America. The country then got to vote again and the two contestants with the least amount of votes were sent home.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 8…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Pamela


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da63d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleDailyConsumerBitJournalsJobsReport1/easy/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da63lu