Tiffany Haddish Shares Fun Fact About Taylor Swift on 'WWHL' - Watch Here!

Tiffany Haddish has nothing but nice things to say about Taylor Swift!

While on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday (December 10), the 38-year-old Girls Trip star was asked by host Andy Cohen to share a fun fact about meeting Taylor after their time together at Saturday Night Live.

“She has those old school 1980 polaroid cameras all over and she takes lots of pictures and makes these really beautiful collages,” Tiffany shared.

Tiffany also talked about their first interaction together: “When she came in [to SNL], she came immediately into my room and was like, ‘I love your comedy, I’ve been watching you, I know all your stuff,’” Tiffany recalled. “And she starts quoting jokes from ten years ago. I was like, ‘Oh I like this bitch.’”



Tiffany Haddish Shares A Fun Fact About Taylor Swift | WWHL

Click inside to watch the rest of Tiffany Haddish’s appearance on WWHL…



Tiffany Haddish And Cynthia Bailey’s Dating No-Nos | RHOA | WWHL



Does Tiffany Haddish Think NeNe Leakes Is Funny? | RHOA | WWHL