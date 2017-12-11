Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Celebrities Send Support to Keaton Jones After Viral Bullying Video - Read Tweets

Celebrities Send Support to Keaton Jones After Viral Bullying Video - Read Tweets

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 12:19 pm

'Walking Dead' Actor's Father Slams Showrunner for Character's Death

'Walking Dead' Actor's Father Slams Showrunner for Character's Death

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Walking Dead!

One of the most beloved characters on The Walking Dead was killed off during the season eight mid-season finale this weekend.

Now, the actor’s father is slamming the show for the character’s death after the actor was allegedly promised a couple more years on the hit series.

Click inside for the spoilers and for the father’s message…

Chandler Riggs‘ character Carl Grimes is being killed off the show after getting bit by a walker a few episodes ago. The character’s final episode will be the mid-season premiere on February 25.

“Yes, Carl is going to die,” Riggs told THR. “There’s no way he can get back from that. His story is definitely coming to an end.”

Chandler said that leaving the show was not his decision.

“Watching [showrunner Scott] Gimple fire my son 2 weeks before his 18th birthday after telling him they wanted him for the next 3 years was disappointing,” Chandler‘s dad wrote on Facebook. “I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did. I know how much it hurt him. But we do absolutely know how lucky we have been to be a part of it all and appreciate all the love from fans all these years!”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: AMC
Posted to: Chandler Riggs, Television, Walking Dead

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr