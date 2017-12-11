'Walking Dead' Actor's Father Slams Showrunner for Character's Death

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Walking Dead!

Chandler Riggs‘ character Carl Grimes is being killed off the show after getting bit by a walker a few episodes ago. The character’s final episode will be the mid-season premiere on February 25.

“Yes, Carl is going to die,” Riggs told THR. “There’s no way he can get back from that. His story is definitely coming to an end.”

Chandler said that leaving the show was not his decision.

“Watching [showrunner Scott] Gimple fire my son 2 weeks before his 18th birthday after telling him they wanted him for the next 3 years was disappointing,” Chandler‘s dad wrote on Facebook. “I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did. I know how much it hurt him. But we do absolutely know how lucky we have been to be a part of it all and appreciate all the love from fans all these years!”