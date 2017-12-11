Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Enjoys a Family Day at Rose Bowl Flea Market!

Angelina Jolie Enjoys a Family Day at Rose Bowl Flea Market!

Ed Sheeran Is Planning for His Next Album to Be His 'Lowest-Selling'!

Ed Sheeran Is Planning for His Next Album to Be His 'Lowest-Selling'!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 2:29 am

Watch the Trailer for 'Ready Player One' & Find All the Easter Eggs!

Watch the Trailer for 'Ready Player One' & Find All the Easter Eggs!

The trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Ernest Cline‘s Ready Player One, directed by Steven Spielberg, is here – and it’s packed full of pop culture easter eggs!

The trailer, released on Sunday (December 10), includes tons of split-second cameos.

Here’s what fans have found so far: the DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future, the Batmobile from the 1960s Batman TV series, Iron Giant, Chun Li from Street Fighter,the Mach Five from Speed Racer, the RX-78-2 Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam, Chucky from Child’s Play, King Kong, Tracer from Overwatch, Kaneda’s red motorcycle from Akira and Harley Quinn. It’s gamer/pop culture nerd overload!

Here’s a plot summary: When the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts finds the first clue and starts a race for the Egg.

Watch the trailer for Ready Player One, and let us know what else you saw in the comments below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros. Pictures
Posted to: Ready Player One, Steven Spielberg

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr