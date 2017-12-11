Watch the Trailer for 'Ready Player One' & Find All the Easter Eggs!

The trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Ernest Cline‘s Ready Player One, directed by Steven Spielberg, is here – and it’s packed full of pop culture easter eggs!

The trailer, released on Sunday (December 10), includes tons of split-second cameos.

Here’s what fans have found so far: the DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future, the Batmobile from the 1960s Batman TV series, Iron Giant, Chun Li from Street Fighter,the Mach Five from Speed Racer, the RX-78-2 Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam, Chucky from Child’s Play, King Kong, Tracer from Overwatch, Kaneda’s red motorcycle from Akira and Harley Quinn. It’s gamer/pop culture nerd overload!

Here’s a plot summary: When the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts finds the first clue and starts a race for the Egg.

Watch the trailer for Ready Player One, and let us know what else you saw in the comments below!