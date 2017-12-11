Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 3:25 pm

What's Adriana Lima's Future with Victoria's Secret?

What's Adriana Lima's Future with Victoria's Secret?
  • Adriana Lima made a big announcement about her modeling career, but how will this affect her contract with Victoria’s Secret? – TMZ
  • Chris Wood is supporting girlfriend Melissa Benoist on social media – Just Jared Jr
  • Hannibal Buress was arrested in Florida and it got a little messy – DListed
  • Hollywood reacts as Keaton Jones‘ heartbreaking story takes a messy, dark turn – TooFab
  • Randy Rainbow spars with Kellyanne Conway over Roy Moore‘s molestation – Towleroad
  • Did you know that this Riverdale actress dated Aaron Carter? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adriana Lima, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr