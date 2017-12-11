Mon, 11 December 2017 at 3:25 pm
What's Adriana Lima's Future with Victoria's Secret?
- Adriana Lima made a big announcement about her modeling career, but how will this affect her contract with Victoria’s Secret? – TMZ
- Chris Wood is supporting girlfriend Melissa Benoist on social media – Just Jared Jr
- Hannibal Buress was arrested in Florida and it got a little messy – DListed
- Hollywood reacts as Keaton Jones‘ heartbreaking story takes a messy, dark turn – TooFab
- Randy Rainbow spars with Kellyanne Conway over Roy Moore‘s molestation – Towleroad
- Did you know that this Riverdale actress dated Aaron Carter? – J-14
Photos: Getty
