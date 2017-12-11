Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 1:31 pm

Zendaya Appropriately Starts Her Day in Gold to Celebrate Golden Globes Noms!

Zendaya steps out in a gold outfit while leaving The Today Show on Monday morning (December 11) in New York City.

The 21-year-old actress was dressed appropriately as her new movie The Greatest Showman just received three Golden Globes nominations, including one for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.

“Today’s accidental reference…Golden Globes✨,” Zendaya captioned photos of her in the outfit.

Zendaya changed into two more outfits that morning while continuing her press day, which included an appearance on Live! with Kelly & Ryan.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Giuseppe di Morabito gold coat dress. She then changed into a Mary Katrantzou polka-dotted dress with Casadei shoes. Her third outfit is a Stella Jean Resort striped top and colorful skirt with Casadei shoes.
