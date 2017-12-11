Zendaya Explains Why Zac Efron Credited Their Kiss as His Favorite One Ever

Zac Efron has said that his kiss with Zendaya in The Greatest Showman was his “favorite kiss, I think ever,” and now she’s explaining why he said that.

The 21-year-old actress opened up while appearing on Live! with Kelly & Ryan on Monday morning (December 11).

“I think people got caught up in the actual thought of kissing,” Zendaya started to explain.

She continued, “Our characters are these forbidden love characters. They are an interracial couple that at the time would be completely frowned upon and not allowed. The entire time, in this love story, they’re not supposed to be seen together, touch each other, anything.”

“So any moment where they just even make eye contact is so special,” Zendaya added. “Not just for the audience, but for these two characters. When they do get to actually kiss, it’s a huge moment.”

The Greatest Showman opens on December 20.



