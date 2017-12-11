Top Stories
Jonah Hill &amp; Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Jonah Hill & Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 8:23 pm

Zendaya Explains Why Zac Efron Credited Their Kiss as His Favorite One Ever

Zendaya Explains Why Zac Efron Credited Their Kiss as His Favorite One Ever

Zac Efron has said that his kiss with Zendaya in The Greatest Showman was his “favorite kiss, I think ever,” and now she’s explaining why he said that.

The 21-year-old actress opened up while appearing on Live! with Kelly & Ryan on Monday morning (December 11).

“I think people got caught up in the actual thought of kissing,” Zendaya started to explain.

She continued, “Our characters are these forbidden love characters. They are an interracial couple that at the time would be completely frowned upon and not allowed. The entire time, in this love story, they’re not supposed to be seen together, touch each other, anything.”

“So any moment where they just even make eye contact is so special,” Zendaya added. “Not just for the audience, but for these two characters. When they do get to actually kiss, it’s a huge moment.”

The Greatest Showman opens on December 20.


Zendaya Talks About Zac Efron’s Reaction to Their Onscreen Kiss
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Fox
Posted to: Zac Efron, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr