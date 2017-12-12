Bella Hadid Rocks a Bright Outfit for Sza Concert in NYC

Bella Hadid is joined by BFF Hailey Baldwin as they leave the Ivory Plaza on Monday night (December 11) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model flashed her tiny waist in a bright yellow top with matching sneakers and baggy jeans as she headed home after she rocked out at the Sza concert.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

After the show, Bella took to Twitter to praise Sza.

“Yo @sza was so completely next level tonight. That voice + her presence on stage is so magical. If you ever get the chance to see her perform- Do it. So much love ❤️,” Bella tweeted.