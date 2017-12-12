Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2017 at 12:10 pm

Camila Cabello, Liam Payne & More Light Up the Stage at Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2017!

Camila Cabello, Liam Payne & More Light Up the Stage at Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2017!

Camila Cabello and Liam Payne brought the heat to HOT 99.5′s Jingle Ball 2017!

The “Havana” superstar and the “Strip That Down” pop prince both performed at the concert series on Monday night (December 11) in Washington D.C.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

Along with Liam and Camila, concert attendees also enjoyed electrifying performances from Logic, Julia Michaels, Charlie Puth, Zedd, Halsey, Why Don’t We and Fall Out Boy.

“Washington DC you were on it tonight!! Thanks for making the show 🙌🏼❤ #iHeartJingleBall,” Liam wrote on Instagram.

20+ pictures from the event inside…
hot995 jingle ball 2017 00 4
hot995 jingle ball 2017 00
hot995 jingle ball 2017 01 1
hot995 jingle ball 2017 01 2
hot995 jingle ball 2017 01 3
hot995 jingle ball 2017 02
hot995 jingle ball 2017 04
hot995 jingle ball 2017 05 6
hot995 jingle ball 2017 10
hot995 jingle ball 2017 12 3
hot995 jingle ball 2017 16 4
hot995 jingle ball 2017 16
hot995 jingle ball 2017 19 6
hot995 jingle ball 2017 22
hot995 jingle ball 2017 24
hot995 jingle ball 2017 27
hot995 jingle ball 2017 29
hot995 jingle ball 2017 30
hot995 jingle ball 2017 31 2
hot995 jingle ball 2017 32
hot995 jingle ball 2017 34
hot995 jingle ball 2017 37
hot995 jingle ball 2017 39
hot995 jingle ball 2017 44
hot995 jingle ball 2017 45
hot995 jingle ball 2017 47
hot995 jingle ball 2017 90
hot995 jingle ball 2017 91

Photos: WENN.com, Getty Images
Posted to: Camila Cabello, Fall Out Boy, Halsey, Julia Michaels, Liam Payne, Logic, Niall Horan, Pete Wentz, Zedd

