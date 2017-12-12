Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Celebrities are speaking out to celebrate Doug Jones‘ win in the Alabama Senate race!

The Democrat defeated Republican candidate Roy Moore, who has been in the national news because of sexual misconduct accusations made against him by several women. One of the women was just 14 at the time.

Hillary Clinton, who was defeated in the 2016 presidential election by Donald Trump, took the moment to celebrate.

“Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who’ll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must — compete everywhere. Onward!” she wrote.

Stars like Kerry Washington, Ellen DeGeneres, Kumail Nanjiani, Julianne Moore, and many more have been tweeting as well. Read below!

Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must — compete everywhere. Onward! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2017 Alabama. I want to thank every single 1 of u who voted for #DougJones4Senate because today u voted for a more perfect union. A place where we ALL matter. God bless u. 🙏🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 13, 2017 Thank you Alabama and thank you Doug Jones. https://t.co/o8NXvTrTUX — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 13, 2017

