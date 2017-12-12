Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore
Celebrities are speaking out to celebrate Doug Jones‘ win in the Alabama Senate race!
The Democrat defeated Republican candidate Roy Moore, who has been in the national news because of sexual misconduct accusations made against him by several women. One of the women was just 14 at the time.
Hillary Clinton, who was defeated in the 2016 presidential election by Donald Trump, took the moment to celebrate.
“Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who’ll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must — compete everywhere. Onward!” she wrote.
Stars like Kerry Washington, Ellen DeGeneres, Kumail Nanjiani, Julianne Moore, and many more have been tweeting as well. Read below!
Alabama. I want to thank every single 1 of u who voted for #DougJones4Senate because today u voted for a more perfect union. A place where we ALL matter. God bless u. 🙏🏾
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 13, 2017
Thank you Alabama and thank you Doug Jones. https://t.co/o8NXvTrTUX
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 13, 2017
I can't remember the last time I cried tears of joy. Alabama, thank you. Thank you for taking a stand against violence towards women and children. The kind of leaders we want in our country is clear. 🙏
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 13, 2017
Congratulations #DougJones!!
Congratulations #Alabama!!!!
— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) December 13, 2017
Thank you for everyone who canvassed & called & worked your asses off for Doug Jones to win. Thank you to Black voters who saved us again!
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 13, 2017
— Julian Morris (@JulianM) December 13, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump dude, this is SO embarrassing for u https://t.co/CBYH3ZTtlL
— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) December 13, 2017
Hey @MooreSenate, please don’t take the wrong way. But go fuck yourself. It’ll be the first time you’ll be doing that to someone your own age.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 13, 2017
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Glad that the voters of Alabama agreed! #DougJones #AlabamaSenate #AlabamaSenateElection #AlabamaSenateRace ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/CNqMi6qKqN
— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) December 13, 2017
Shout out to every last one of you who knocked on doors this week
— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 13, 2017
PRAISE THE LORD🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/2RmK7xGTHz
— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) December 13, 2017
Hope lives! Never give up on this gorgeous mystery called Life. A Democrat from Alabama? Hope lives.
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 13, 2017
Fuck you 45. Fuck you Bannon. The resistance gives 0 fucks for your hatred and bigotry.
— Melonie Diaz (@Melonie_Diaz) December 13, 2017
Alabama, we good.
— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) December 13, 2017
Doug Jones wins in Alabama. That’s big! Congrats Alabama. You sent a great message to the rest of the country.
— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 13, 2017
HALLELUJAH!!!!! YES YES YES! I love you Alabama. https://t.co/80sdQR3oVX
— Lake Bell (@lakebell) December 13, 2017
THE FIRST DEM IN 25 YEARS IN ALABAMA SENATE. THANKS FOR THAT, TRUMP!
— Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) December 13, 2017
I was prepared to cry all night as I raged against this country and its horrors. I'm still gonna do that, because that part isn't over, but I'm also gonna DANCE IT OUT and shed tears of joy and relief.
— Julie Plec (@julieplec) December 13, 2017
Holy shit. Doug Jones. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) December 13, 2017
Imagine trumps dry mouth right now. Just angry dry cement & so much screaming inside that cannot come out bc of the saliva-cement that is inside his mouth
— jenny slate (@jennyslate) December 13, 2017
I LOVE THIS COUNTRY I JUST SAW A DEMOCRAT GET ELECTED IN ALABAMA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
WE CAN WIN BACK THE CONGRESS IN 2018 AND FIX OUR COUNTRY🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
But we do now have to reckon with the fact that we have a senator named Doug🤔
— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) December 13, 2017
I’m fuhREAKING out!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) December 13, 2017
I’m crying.
Way to go, Alabama.
Decency reigns.
— Chely Wright (@chelywright) December 13, 2017
Yes! 'Bama!!!
— Sarah Rafferty (@sarahgrafferty) December 13, 2017
Speechless.
Proud American.
That is all. For now.
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 13, 2017
Hallelujah.
— Vera Farmiga (@VeraFarmiga) December 13, 2017
ALABAMA!!!!!!!!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— John Cho (@JohnTheCho) December 13, 2017
WEEPING WITH JOY !!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸. Decency won tonight. God bless America. Thank you. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to help people get to the polls, to get their voter IDs, who knocked on doors. https://t.co/uEcrGX063S
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 13, 2017
Thank you to all who fought this fight so valiantly in the name of our humanity. Congratulations and thank you to @GDouglasJones 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/0I6ulkSJw2
— mae whitman (@maebirdwing) December 13, 2017
Congratulations to @GDouglasJones for his great victory. Congratulations to the people of Alabama for doing what few thought they would do. This is a victory not just for Jones and Democrats. It is a victory for justice and decency.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2017
THANK YOU ALABAMA!!@GDouglasJones
❤️❤️❤️❤️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
— Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) December 13, 2017
THANK YOU #Alabama!!
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 13, 2017
Dear Roy and Kayla Moore,
I just wanted to wish you and your lawyer the happiest of Hanukkahs!
Love,
Josh
— Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) December 13, 2017
. @realDonaldTrump What are you thinking about?
— 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) December 13, 2017
Fuck yessssssss! Hope is temporarily restored. Alabama voters you rocked the fuck outta today. Sorry for swearing but actually I’m not I’m so excited.
— Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) December 13, 2017
Yes Alabama!!!! 🤩
— Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) December 13, 2017
Charles Barkley finally won the championship!! @GDouglasJones
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 13, 2017