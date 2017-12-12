Top Stories
'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 10:06 pm

Chanel Iman & New Fiance Sterling Shepard Help Kick Off Christmas in NYC

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard couple up to help kick of holiday season at Macy’s Herald Square on Tuesday night (December 12) in New York City.

The 27-year-old model and her fiance 24-year-old Giants wide receiver repped his football team as they promoted the store’s new holiday gear.

Sterling proposed to Chanel earlier this month on her birthday.

After the surprise proposal, Sterling surprised Chanel again by inviting all of her friends an family for a birthday party!

Watch a vid of Chanel getting surprised below!
