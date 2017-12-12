Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spend Time in Israel, New Report Suggests They're Dating (Report)

There are a lot of rumors going around that Dakota Johnson may be dating Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, and a new report just emerged about the pair.

Apparently the 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed star and 40-year-old entertainer were in Israel together last month!

They were reportedly seen at a Nick Cave’s concert and then went to dinner at Yam Sheva restaurant in Herzliya.

“They came in and they were really, really nice, like extremely nice. It was a surprise. They sat with Nick Cave too. I didn’t see them kiss or hold hands or anything like that. They ordered some starters and not a lot of food,” a source told Us Weekly.

Another source is telling the publication that they’re dating.

“Dakota and Chris are definitely dating. They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling,” the source added.

Last month, fans spotted Dakota checking out Chris in concert in Argentina.

Dakota and Chris have not publicly spoken about the nature of their relationship, so there’s been no official confirmation.