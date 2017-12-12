Top Stories
Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Spend Time in Israel, New Report Suggests They're Dating (Report)

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spend Time in Israel, New Report Suggests They're Dating (Report)

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Jonah Hill &amp; Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Jonah Hill & Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 10:01 am

Daniel Day-Lewis' Gets Star-Studded Support at Final Film NYC Premiere 'Phantom Thread'

Daniel Day-Lewis' Gets Star-Studded Support at Final Film NYC Premiere 'Phantom Thread'

Daniel Day Lewis poses alongside his co-star Lesley Manville while attending the New York premiere of his latest film Phantom Thread held at Lincoln Center’s Walter Reade Theater on Monday (December 11) in New York City.

The 60-year-old actor and Lesley, 61, were joined by their other cast mate Vicky Krieps, as well as writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson before making their way to the after party at the Harold Pratt House.

In attendance to show their support was Sienna Miller, Zosia Mamet, Jennifer Morrison, Hugh Dancy, Amber Tamblyn, Bob Odenkirk, Ben Foster, Michael Shannon, David Schwimmer, Paul Haggis, Megan Boone, Dana Delany and Kelly Rutherford.

The film, which is set to be Daniel‘s final movie in front of the camera, is set to hit select theaters on December 25th!

FYI: Vicky is wearing an Alexander McQueen gown. Zosia is wearing a Maggie Marilyn dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 01
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 02
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 03
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 04
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 05
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 06
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 07
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 08
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 09
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 10
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 11
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 12
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 13
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 14
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 15
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 16
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 17
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 18
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 19
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 20
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 21
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 22
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 23
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 24
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 25
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 26
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 27
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 28
daniel day lewis gets star studded support at final film nyc premiere 29

Credit: Paul Bruinooge, WireImage, Jim Spellman; Photos: Patrick McMullan, Getty, Rob Kim
Posted to: Amber Tamblyn, Ben Foster, Bob Odenkirk, Dana Delany, Daniel Day-Lewis, David Schwimmer, Hugh Dancy, Jennifer Morrison, Kelly Rutherford, Lesley Manville, Megan Boone, Michael Shannon, Paul Haggis, Paul Thomas Anderson, Sienna Miller, Vicky Krieps, Zosia Mamet

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr