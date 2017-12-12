Demi Lovato Shows Some Skin in Sexy New Selfie!

Demi Lovato flashes a smile as she makes her way out of a restaurant on Monday night (December 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 25-year-old entertainer looked super chic in a bedazzled denim jacket, ripped jeans, and bootie-heels as she grabbed dinner with a few friends.

Over the weekend, Demi was in New York City to rock out on stage during Z100′s 2017 Jingle Ball.

Demi recently took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie while showing off some major cleavage.