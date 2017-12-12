Top Stories
'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Demi Lovato Shows Some Skin in Sexy New Selfie!

Demi Lovato Shows Some Skin in Sexy New Selfie!

Demi Lovato flashes a smile as she makes her way out of a restaurant on Monday night (December 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 25-year-old entertainer looked super chic in a bedazzled denim jacket, ripped jeans, and bootie-heels as she grabbed dinner with a few friends.

Over the weekend, Demi was in New York City to rock out on stage during Z100′s 2017 Jingle Ball.

Demi recently took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie while showing off some major cleavage.

😊

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

