Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver & More Hit the Red Carpet at 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere in London!

Domhnall Gleeson and Adam Driver are bringing the Star Wars universe to London!

The two 34-year-old actors both walked the red carpet at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (December 12) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Driver

Adam plays Kylo Ren in the movie, while Domhnall plays General Hux.

Benicio Del Toro, Rian Johnson, Anthony Daniels, Andy Serkis joined Adam and Domhnall on the red carpet at the premiere.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.