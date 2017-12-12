Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2017 at 2:33 pm

Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver & More Hit the Red Carpet at 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere in London!

Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver & More Hit the Red Carpet at 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere in London!

Domhnall Gleeson and Adam Driver are bringing the Star Wars universe to London!

The two 34-year-old actors both walked the red carpet at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (December 12) in London, England.

Adam plays Kylo Ren in the movie, while Domhnall plays General Hux.

Benicio Del Toro, Rian Johnson, Anthony Daniels, Andy Serkis joined Adam and Domhnall on the red carpet at the premiere.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.
star wars london premiere 01
star wars london premiere 02 1
star wars london premiere 02 3
star wars london premiere 02 4
star wars london premiere 02
star wars london premiere 04
star wars london premiere 05
star wars london premiere 07
star wars london premiere 10
star wars london premiere 13
star wars london premiere 15
star wars london premiere 20
star wars london premiere 66
star wars london premiere 91
star wars london premiere 98
star wars london premiere 99
Photos: Getty Images
