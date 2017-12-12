Doug Jones Defeats Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Race

Doug Jones has defeated Roy Moore in the Alabama special election for a seat on the U.S. Senate.

This election has been national news for weeks as Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, two who were in there teens at the time including one who was just 14.

President Trump endorsed Moore despite the allegations.

This is the first time in 25 years that a Democrat will be representing Alabama, a historically red state, in the U.S. Senate. It was a tight race all night and Jones is only projected to win the race by one percentage point.

