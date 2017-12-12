Dwayne Johnson Cradles Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Hashian's Baby Bump at 'Jumanji' Premiere

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian dressed their best for the premiere of his new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle after announcing their pregnancy news!

The 45-year-old actor and the 33-year-old pregnant singer stepped out for the big night on Monday (December 11) in Hollywood.

Dwayne – who arrived in a Jumanji SUV with his co-stars Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black – rocked a dark purple suit, blue tie, and tan-colored suede shoes.

Lauren stunned in a red velvet dress and matching heels. Dwayne gave her a sweet smooch on the carpet!

Just hours before, the couple took to social media to reveal that they are expecting their second child together, a baby girl.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters on December 20.