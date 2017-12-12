Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017

DWTS' Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec Are Expecting Twins!

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have more exciting news to share. Not only are they pregnant, but they are expecting twins!

The married couple, who met will competing together on Dancing With the Stars in 2015, announced earlier this week that they are expecting.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the couple told People. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”

Kym will become a mother for the first time while Robert has three children from a previous marriage.

Congrats to the happy couple!
Photos: Getty
