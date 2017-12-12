Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Are Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Dating?

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 3:33 pm

Elle Fanning Rocks a Crop Top on the Way to Lunch in Studio City

Elle Fanning Rocks a Crop Top on the Way to Lunch in Studio City

Elle Fanning is grabbing a quick bite!

The 19-year-old The Beguiled actress was spotted heading to lunch in Studio City on Monday (December 11) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elle Fanning

A few days before, Elle got her glam on at the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration in New York City.

“Getting ready for the Women of Worth celebration with my Lash Paradise Mascara! It is my first time going and I can’t wait to meet all the strong women who will be honored tonight!” she wrote on Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
elle fanning studio city lunc 01
elle fanning studio city lunc 02
elle fanning studio city lunc 03
elle fanning studio city lunc 04
elle fanning studio city lunc 05

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Elle Fanning

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr