Fergie Helps Launch 'CR Fashion Book' 2018 Calender in NYC

Fergie makes a sexy arrival at the launch of CR Fashion Book’s CR Girls 2018 Calendar on Tuesday night (December 12) at Spring Place in New York City.

The 42-year-old entertainer showed off her curves in a black mini-dress and sandals as she arrived on the red carpet along side model Halima Aden and CR Fashion Book Editor-In-Chief Carine Roitfeld.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fergie

Inside the event, Fergie performed a couple of songs to get the attendees up on their feet.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…