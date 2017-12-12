Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2017 at 11:16 pm

Fergie Helps Launch 'CR Fashion Book' 2018 Calender in NYC

Fergie makes a sexy arrival at the launch of CR Fashion Book’s CR Girls 2018 Calendar on Tuesday night (December 12) at Spring Place in New York City.

The 42-year-old entertainer showed off her curves in a black mini-dress and sandals as she arrived on the red carpet along side model Halima Aden and CR Fashion Book Editor-In-Chief Carine Roitfeld.

Inside the event, Fergie performed a couple of songs to get the attendees up on their feet.

fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 01
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 02
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 03
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 04
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 05
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 06
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 07
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 08
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 09
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 10
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 11
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 12
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 13
fergie helps launch cr fashion book 2018 calendar in nyc 14

Photos: Getty
