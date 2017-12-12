Top Stories
Jonah Hill & Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 6:00 am

Gavin Rossdale Cuddles With His Dog Chewy While Buying French Bread

Gavin Rossdale Cuddles With His Dog Chewy While Buying French Bread

Gavin Rossdale and his pup Chewy go everywhere together!

The 52-year-old musician was spotted doing some holiday shopping with his furry friend in tow over the weekend at Gelson’s in Los Angeles.

He left the store with armfuls of grocery bags as well as a pretty poinsettia plant.

Gavin and Chewy also picked up a loaf of French bread at Joan’s on Third in Studio City.

The next day, the duo did some more shopping and walking at Venice Beach.

Gavin recently returned from a trip to London, England, with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla.
