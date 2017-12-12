Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Are Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Dating?

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 4:01 pm

Giada De Laurentiis Reacts to Mario Batali's Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Giada De Laurentiis Reacts to Mario Batali's Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  • Celeb chef Giada De Laurentiis is reacting to the accusations against Mario BataliTMZ
  • The CW announces some scheduling news – Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd has made a request – DListed
  • Would Hugh Jackman ever star in Wolverine again? – TooFab
  • Find out which major celebs shared a kiss in a holiday video – Towleroad
  • This Jonas Brothers moment is gonna make you melt – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Giada De Laurentiis, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr