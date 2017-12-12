Tue, 12 December 2017 at 4:01 pm
Giada De Laurentiis Reacts to Mario Batali's Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Celeb chef Giada De Laurentiis is reacting to the accusations against Mario Batali – TMZ
- The CW announces some scheduling news – Just Jared Jr
- Billie Lourd has made a request – DListed
- Would Hugh Jackman ever star in Wolverine again? – TooFab
- Find out which major celebs shared a kiss in a holiday video – Towleroad
- This Jonas Brothers moment is gonna make you melt – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Giada De Laurentiis, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet