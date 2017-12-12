Greta Gerwig Reacts To 'Lady Bird's 4 Golden Globe Nominations!

Greta Gerwig is thrilled that her solo directorial debut Lady Bird has scored a bunch of nominations at the 2018 Golden Globes!

Lady Bird earned four nominations for this year’s awards: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Saoirse Ronan), Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (Laurie Metcalf), and Best Screenplay (Gerwig).

“I’m just so proud of everybody who worked on it and so honored it was included in this year’s group of extraordinary movies,” Greta told EW. “I want to see everyone who made the movie and give them a hug.”

“This is my first writing-directing solo situation, and it was nominated for Saoirse and Laurie and me and the movie. It’s like the most exciting thing ever!,” Greta added. “And it’s a movie that was such a labor of love from everyone who made it that for it to be received this way and celebrated like this just means the world to me. We could never have anticipated this. It was just kind of this movie that we poured everything into, but you just never think it’s going to be received like this. It’s something that’s beyond our wildest everything.”

Pictured: Greta speaking onstage at Hammer Museum presents The Contenders 2017: Lady Bird held at Hammer Museum on Monday (December 11) in Los Angeles.