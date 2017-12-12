Guy Pearce Bares Hot, Fit Body in New Movie 'Swinging Safari'

Guy Pearce walked the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie Swinging Safari today (December 12), so we figure it’s the perfect time to share some hot photos of him on the set of the film!

The 50-year-old actor bared his hot body while going shirtless and wearing just a tiny swimsuit while filming on the Gold Coast of Australia in October 2016.

Guy was joined on set by co-stars including Kylie Minogue and Julian McMahon, who also showed off his body in a colorful speedo.

Swinging Safari, while will hit theaters in Australia on January 18, is about a teenager who comes of age in a small Australian town during the 1970s when a 200-ton blue whale gets washed up on a local beach.

If you didn’t know, Guy and Kylie have been friends for over 30 years after starring on the Aussie soap opera series Neighbours together.

