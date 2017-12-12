Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2017 at 4:47 pm

Gwen Stefani's Christmas Special - Celebrity Lineup & Set List!

Gwen Stefani's Christmas Special - Celebrity Lineup & Set List!

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas special on NBC airs tonight and we have all the details you’re gonna want to know!

The special kicks off at 9pm ET and will feature songs from Gwen‘s new Christmas album. Other guests will also perform holiday songs, some comedy and more.

Gwen released her album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, earlier in the year and you can stream it now. The title song is a duet with her boyfriend Blake Shelton, and they will be performing it together tonight. In addition, the set list for tonight will include classics like “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Santa Baby.”

Click inside for the celebrity lineup for Gwen Stefani’s Christmas special…

Full Celebrity Lineup

Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton
Chelsea Handler
Ken Jeong
Seth MacFarlane
Ne-Yo
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Gwen Stefani

