Here's What Happens When Hilary Duff Tries to Christmas Shop

Hilary Duff gives a pop of color with her bright red lips while leaving a salon on Monday (December 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress posted a photo to her Twitter account earlier in the day of what happens every time she tries to shop for holiday gifts for her loved ones.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

“Trying to Christmas shop and I always end up in a dressing room trying things on for meeeeeeeeeeee,” Hilary posted on her Twitter account.

See the dressing room selfie below!