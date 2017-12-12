Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

'Homeland' Season 7 Gets Trailer, Premiere Date From Showtime!

'Homeland' Season 7 Gets Trailer, Premiere Date From Showtime!

The Homeland season seven trailer has just debuted!

The show will see the return of cast members Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Elizabeth Marvel, Linus Roache, Maury Sterling and Jake Weber, and new cast member Morgan Spector.

As season seven begins, Carrie has left her job in the White House and moved back to D.C. and is living with her sister Maggie (Amy Hargreaves) to take on the Keane administration and secure the release of the 200.

The network announced that the show is currently filming in Virginia.

Homeland season seven will debut on Sunday, February 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Watch the brand new trailer for season seven of Homeland below!
