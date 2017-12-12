J.K. Rowling Receives Companion of Honor From Prince William!

J.K. Rowling had a big day!

The 52-year-old “Harry Potter” author was named royal Companion of Honor by Prince William at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (December 12) in London, England.

J.K. said of the honor, which only includes 65 total people: “to be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honor, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege.”

Other recipients of this prize are scientist Stephen Hawking, artist David Hockney, ex-Beatle Paul McCartney and Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith.