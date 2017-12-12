Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Out Golden Globes After Tiffany Haddish Snubbed, Says HFPA Wouldn't Watch 'Girls Trip'
Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out about the need for Hollywood to “expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board.”
In particular, Jada spoke out on Twitter after her co-star Tiffany Haddish wasn’t given a nomination for Girls Trip, Get Out being considered in the comedy category, and The Big Sick being snubbed.
“I’m not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom… I’m discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn’t even WATCH the movie,” Jada revealed. “Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn’t get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?”
She also revealed that as much as the film couldn’t get a screening, they did ask Tiffany to present at the show.
Jada famously spoke out about the #OscarsSoWhite movement and boycotted the ceremony in 2016.
Click inside to see everything Jada Pinkett Smith wrote on Twitter…
I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe… but I won't 🤐
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 11, 2017
Actually I will… here we go…
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom… I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
But yet… Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply… racism.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy… illuminates the depths of the sunken place… for real.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It's all about growth. Love.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017