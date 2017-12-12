Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 2:00 pm

Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Out Golden Globes After Tiffany Haddish Snubbed, Says HFPA Wouldn't Watch 'Girls Trip'

Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Out Golden Globes After Tiffany Haddish Snubbed, Says HFPA Wouldn't Watch 'Girls Trip'

Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out about the need for Hollywood to “expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board.”

In particular, Jada spoke out on Twitter after her co-star Tiffany Haddish wasn’t given a nomination for Girls Trip, Get Out being considered in the comedy category, and The Big Sick being snubbed.

“I’m not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom… I’m discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn’t even WATCH the movie,” Jada revealed. “Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn’t get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?”

She also revealed that as much as the film couldn’t get a screening, they did ask Tiffany to present at the show.

Jada famously spoke out about the #OscarsSoWhite movement and boycotted the ceremony in 2016.

Click inside to see everything Jada Pinkett Smith wrote on Twitter…
  • meme

    shut up.

  • Blake

    urghh. they didnt watch it because its not golden globe or oscar worthy.

  • Just Saying

    Tiffany Haddish played the stereotype ghetto “ratched” loud black girl, there is one of those is every Tyler Perry movie, want those nominated too?