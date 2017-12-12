Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2017 at 10:25 pm

James Corden & Wife Julia Welcome Third Child!

James Corden & Wife Julia Welcome Third Child!

Congratulations are in order for James Corden and his wife Julia – they just welcomed their third child!

The 39-year-old late night talk show host tweeted the happy news and announced that he will not be hosting the Tuesday night (December 12) episode of The Late Late Show.

“Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x,” James wrote.

Harry Styles will be hosting tonight’s episode in Corden‘s place.

James and Julia are already parents of son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 3.
Photos: Getty
