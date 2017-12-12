Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2017 at 7:10 pm

James Franco & Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Share a Kiss & Ice Cream!

James Franco & Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Share a Kiss & Ice Cream!

James Franco is all smiles while taking a bite from an ice cream cone on Monday (December 11) in Venice Beach, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor was joined by his girlfriend Isabel Pakzad, 24, who shared the treat with him. They were also seen sharing a kiss while waiting in line for the ice cream!

James and Isabel grabbed lunch at Gjelina restaurant that afternoon and later got ice cream at Salt and Straw.

James is back on the west coast after hosting SNL this past weekend in New York City. He just got nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in the movie The Disaster Artist!
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Isabel Pakzad, James Franco

