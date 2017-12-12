Janelle Monae to Women & Minorities Snubbed by Golden Globes: 'WE See You'

Janelle Monae is speaking out to voice her support for some of the people who were snubbed by the Golden Globes this year.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association didn’t give nominations to some of this year’s most acclaimed female directors like Patty Jenkins, Greta Gerwig, and Dee Rees.

People of color like Tiffany Haddish and Jordan Peele, who were expected to get nominations for their work on Girls Trip and Get Out, also weren’t nominated.

Get Out was also surprisingly placed in the comedy category despite it being one of the most prolific films of the year.

“WE see you,” Janelle tweeted to all five of the talented people.

WE see you Jordan Peele . — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) December 13, 2017

