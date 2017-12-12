Jennifer Hudson: 'Burden Down' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Jennifer Hudson is back with a brand new single called “Burden Down,” which you can listen to right here!

The 36-year-old vocal powerhouse released her new track on Tuesday (December 12), along with a powerful music video directed by Sam Lecca.

“Burden Down” serves as the lead single from her highly anticipated fourth full-length studio album, which is due out in 2018.

“I’m a river, I keep running on,” she sings.

You can also download the song on iTunes.

