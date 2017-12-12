Jennifer Hudson Slays with First 'Burden Down' Performance, Goes A Capella! (Video)

Jennifer Hudson gave the first performance of her song “Burden Down” tonight (December 12) on The Voice and she absolutely slayed it!

The Oscar and Grammy-winning entertainer accompanied herself on the piano and then she got up and performed the rest of the song A capella, with her powerful vocals beaming throughout the room.

Jennifer wore the same outfit that she wore in the just released music video for the song and the set of The Voice was transformed to look like the music video as well.

Watch below!



Jennifer Hudson: “Burden Down” – The Voice 2017