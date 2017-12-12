Jennifer Lawrence to Star in 'Call Me By Your Name' Director Luca Guadagnino's Next Movie!

Jennifer Lawrence has booked a job with one of the hottest directors in town – Luca Guadagnino!

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress and four-time nominee will star in the upcoming movie Burial Rites, which will be directed by the Call Me By Your Name filmmaker.

Burial Rites is based on Hannah Kent‘s novel and follows “Agnes Magnusdottir (Lawrence), the last woman to be publicly executed in Iceland in 1830.” She was executed for killing two men and setting their home on fire.

“Luca is a rare talent. His movies capture an exquisite sense of place inextricably linked to the emotional state of the complex characters he creates,” TriStar president Hannah Minghella said in a statement to Variety. “I can’t imagine a more thrilling partnership than Luca and Jennifer coming together to bring Agnes’ beautiful and tragic story to life.”

We can’t wait for this one!