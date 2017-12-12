Top Stories
Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 11:39 pm

Jessica Chastain Makes Another Stunning Red Carpet Appearance for 'Molly's Game'

Jessica Chastain Makes Another Stunning Red Carpet Appearance for 'Molly's Game'

Jessica Chastain looks absolutely gorgeous while stepping out on the red carpet for the premiere of Molly’s Game on Tuesday (December 12) at the Tuschinski theater in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress has been traveling around the world to promote the upcoming movie.

Jessica is nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the movie, as is Aaron Sorkin for writing the screenplay.

Jessica now has been nominated for Golden Globes five times and she won back in 2013 for Zero Dark Thirty.

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Elie Saab dress and Piaget jewelry.

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jessica Chastain

