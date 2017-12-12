Top Stories
Jonah Hill & Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Jessica Chastain Was Surprised By Her Golden Globe Nomination!

Jessica Chastain totally did not expect her Golden Globe nod!

The 40-year-old actress, who was just nominated for Best Actress in a dramatic feature for her role in Molly’s Game, says she was surprised she was nominated after being a critic of Harvey Weinstein.

“To be honest, I’m mainly surprised about my nomination. As an actor, I have a lot of fear, thinking that if I speak my mind, or something that feels like it deviates from the norm as a woman, am I going to be made to disappear in my industry?” Jessica told the NY Times.

She added, “When the article came out about Weinstein, I immediately started tweeting. I’ve got a good group of girlfriends on WhatsApp, and I said, ‘I’m really terrified I’m destroying my career right now. I wonder if people will still see me as an actress, and want to work with knowing I have these opinions.’”

Thankfully, her girlfriends made her “understand that the only way to change something that’s wrong is to change it, not ignore it.”
