Jessica Chastain Was Surprised By Her Golden Globe Nomination!

Jessica Chastain totally did not expect her Golden Globe nod!

The 40-year-old actress, who was just nominated for Best Actress in a dramatic feature for her role in Molly’s Game, says she was surprised she was nominated after being a critic of Harvey Weinstein.

“To be honest, I’m mainly surprised about my nomination. As an actor, I have a lot of fear, thinking that if I speak my mind, or something that feels like it deviates from the norm as a woman, am I going to be made to disappear in my industry?” Jessica told the NY Times.

She added, “When the article came out about Weinstein, I immediately started tweeting. I’ve got a good group of girlfriends on WhatsApp, and I said, ‘I’m really terrified I’m destroying my career right now. I wonder if people will still see me as an actress, and want to work with knowing I have these opinions.’”

Thankfully, her girlfriends made her “understand that the only way to change something that’s wrong is to change it, not ignore it.”