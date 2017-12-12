Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2017 at 3:15 pm

John Boyega Brings Parents & Family to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere!

John Boyega Brings Parents & Family to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere!

John Boyega steps out of the BBC Radio studios after giving an interview on Tuesday (December 12) in London, England.

The 25-year-old actor attended the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere later in the day, and brought his parents along with him, as well as other family and friends!

While being interviewed on the red carpet, John said he wanted to introduce his parents to the world! His parents then said they were extremely proud of their son, who of course, stars in the new movie. Watch John introduce his parents below…
