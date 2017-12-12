John Legend & Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Step Out for Dinner in NYC

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hold hands as they make their way to dinner on Tuesday night (December 12) in New York City.

The 38-year-old entertainer looked cool in a black and white denim jacket while the 32-year-old pregnant model dressed her baby bump in a chic jacket and knee-high leather boots.

The night before, Chrissy shared a couple of shots of her growing baby bump.

This will be the second child for the couple. They are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Luna.

