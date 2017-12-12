Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017

Jules Can't Fall Asleep in 'Eyes Shut' Music Video - Watch! (Exclusive Premiere)

Jules Can't Fall Asleep in 'Eyes Shut' Music Video - Watch! (Exclusive Premiere)

Rising indie-pop singer-songwriter Jules can’t seem to fall asleep in the music video for her new single “Eyes Shut,” which is premiering exclusively on JustJared.com today (December 12)!

The moody track, inspired by the singer’s close friend who suffers from a sleeping disorder, embodies the feeling of grappling with insomnia and night-time loneliness – and the Roth Rind-directed music video captures that restlessness.

“It was an inspiring experience to work on a real film sound studio to make the ‘Eyes Shut’ video. I’ve created many of my own music videos but nothing like this. I have such enormous respect for the volume of work and teamwork that goes a project like this; from wardrobe, stage hands, makeup, to acting,” Jules said of the shoot.

“We basically recreated my bedroom on the set, except even messier. Me and my dad thought it would be fun hide some Easter eggs and some of his fav classic rock albums scattered throughout the room.”

Watch the music video below!
Photos: Jules
