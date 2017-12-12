Kate Hudson & Sia Step Out for Seth MacFarlane's Holiday Party

Kate Hudson and Sia walked arm-in-arm while checking out Seth MacFarlane‘s holiday bash!

The 38-year-old actress and the 41-year-old singer were spotted attending the event over the weekend in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kate sparkled in a plunging sequined gown, while Sia turned heads in a bright orange dress.

They were joined Camilla Belle, who dazzled in a colorful dress with a beige trench coat draped over her shoulders.

Sia is directing Kate in the 2018 film Sister, a drama that details the story of a sober drug dealer and their disabled sister.

ICYMI, check out Sia‘s holiday album Everyday Is Christmas.