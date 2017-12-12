Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 2:00 pm

Katie Holmes Lends Helping Hand at Old Navy Deck The Hauls Gifting Pop-Up!

Katie Holmes Lends Helping Hand at Old Navy Deck The Hauls Gifting Pop-Up!

Katie Holmes keeps it cool and casual while posing for photographs at the Old Navy x PopSugar Deck The Hauls Gifting Pop-Up event held at St. Ann’s Warehouse on Saturday (December 9) in Brooklyn, New York.

The 38-year-old actress helped select the perfect (and complimentary) personalized gifts, including Old Navy merchandise and POPSUGAR-curated items.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Katie celebrated the powerful women in the industry with Sarah Jessica Parker at the Hearst 100 luncheon, hosted by Hearst’s Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles.

Click inside for more pictures of Katie Holmes at the Old Navy Gifting Pop-Up…

Credit: Michael Simon; Photos: Instarimages.com
